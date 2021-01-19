Menu
The Goat Cafe and Bar. Picture: Contributed
Man in court after being told to leave The Goat

Aden Stokes
19th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
A night out on the town resulted in a day in court for a young Rockhampton man who returned to The Goat Cafe and Bar after being asked to leave by police.

Ernest Jack Wilkie, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of contravene direction or requirement of police in a licensed premise.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police spoke to Wilkie about his behaviour at The Goat Cafe and Bar at 1.20am on December 20, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said Wilkie was interfering with the trade of the business, as well as obstructing and hindering persons from entering or leaving the business.

He said Wilkie was given a move on direction to leave the CBD, which he did, but about 2am police saw him back at the business.

Wilkie told the court the reason he returned to The Goat Cafe and Bar was because his “mate had the room key”.

He was fined $150 with no criminal conviction recorded.

