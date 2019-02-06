Menu
Man in court after fleeing supermarket with meat trays

6th Feb 2019 2:35 PM
A MAN was crash-tackled in a "citizen's arrest” at a Rockhampton shopping centre after he attempted to flee the store with stolen meat.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man allegedly stole three rump steak trays and two roast pork loafs from a Frenchville supermarket.

The manager chased the man, who was then tackled by another member of the public.

The 27-year-old was charged and appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court. He was remanded to appear again on February 25.

