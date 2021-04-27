Man in court after running in front of estranged wife’s car

A man has escaped having a conviction recorded after running in front of his estranged wife’s car then chasing her in his own vehicle.

The Yeppoon Magistrates Court made a domestic violence order prohibiting the 33 year old from approaching or contacting the victim.

The offender cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes told the court on April 15, that the offender ran up to his ex-wife’s car while it was parked out the front of a school, and her children were extremely distressed and upset.

Sergeant Janes told the court the victim was driving up Panorama Drive when the offender approached her on the double lane section, wound down his window and yelled at her on March 1.

“He wound down his window, yelling at the aggrieved to stop and talk,” Sergeant Janes said.

The victim pulled up at the police station where the offender ran up to her and kept yelling, saying he wanted to talk.

He was arrested.

The court heard that while he was on bail, the victim received an envelope with messages from the offender.

“He received some mail for his ex-wife and was forwarding it onto her and decided to write a quick letter saying that he loved her and he missed her,” solicitor Katina Kyreakou told the court.

“And he wrote a brief letter to his wife apologising for his behaviour.”

Ms Kyreakou said the former couple separated on February 18, after 16 years together.

She said the magistrate who made the DVO said the offender could contact his ex-wife via text, but he got no response.

“There’s no allegation my client’s physically harmed anybody involved in the incidences,” Ms Kyreakou said.

She described his offending as ‘out of character’ and that he had put in efforts towards rehabilitation.

The offender had no prior criminal history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said he accepted this behaviour was out of character, but it did not excuse the offender’s behaviour at all.

“If someone doesn’t want to talk to you, that’s their choice,” he said.

“You don’t get to behave like you did.

“The offending was somewhat belligerent.

“What made it worse was it happened in front of your children.”

The offender pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order and one count of breaching bail.

He was fined $850 for the DVO breaches and was convicted and not further punished for the breach of bail.

No convictions were recorded.