Man in court for selling stolen copper, batteries

A MAN faced court this week after he was caught selling stolen car and motorcycle batteries and copper tubing for cash.

Richard Douglas Proefke, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to two counts each of fraud and possessing tainted property and one count of drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said between February 15 and 17, unknown persons entered the Gracemere Waste Management Facility on Allen Rd and stole property, including motorcycle batteries and copper tubing.

Ms Kurtz said Proefke attended Metal Recovery Industries on the Capricorn Highway, Gracemere, at 12.15pm on February 17, and sold a quantity of motorcycle batteries and copper tubing and received $93.90.

She said the Gracemere Waste Management Facility was advised of the sale and confirmed the property was stolen from them during the previous incident.

Between 5pm on March 5 and 7am on March 6, unknown persons had again entered the same business and removed car and motorcycle batteries which were marked with a pink cross.

Ms Kurtz said Proefke again attended Metal Recovery Industries on March 6 and sold the batteries, which were marked with a pink cross, and received $144.90.

She said the business was advised of the sale and confirmed the property was stolen from them and advised police.

She also said Proefke had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving in the Allenstown Square car park on Derby St at 8.10am on September 23.

Proefke’s defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client acknowledged his history with dangerous drugs and said his offending behaviour arose from that.

Ms Madden said her client had recontacted Drug ARM and Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services.

Proefke was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service work within the next year.

He was also disqualified from driving for four months with traffic and criminal convictions recorded.

He was also ordered to pay $238.80 restitution and return the property to its rightful owners.