Man in court for wearing Rebels Motorcycle Club t-shirt

Queensland police checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show. Picture: James Ashby

A man has faced court for wearing a t-shirt with the wording “SYLR” (support your local Rebels) at the Yaamba Car, Bike, Tattoo Show at the Royal Oak Hotel last year.

Adam Stuart Cain Maher, 49, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count of wear or carry a prohibited item in a public place.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police attended the Yaamba Car, Bike, Tattoo Show at the Royal Oak Hotel on August 1, 2020 to conduct traffic enforcement.

Ms King said present at the event were a number of members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang.

She said police were conducting foot patrols near the front entrance to the event about 3.45pm when they saw Maher wearing a black t-shirt with the wording “SYLR” (support your local Rebels) and a motif which consisted of two confederate flags and the confederate skull.

She said the front of the t-shirt had printing with the wording “Cap Coast support crew” and a confederate flag.

She said Maher told police he was unaware it was an offence to wear the t-shirt in public and acknowledged the wording indicated support for the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang and said he had purchased it years ago.

Defence lawyer David Mills said the confederate skull and flags were slightly different, but the wording on the t-shirt was what brought him within the scope of the act.

Mr Mills said his client was not affiliated with the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang and not associated with them in any way.

He said his client did not know it was an offence to wear the t-shirt, but he was aware the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang was not allowed to wear their colours.

Maher was fined $150 with no criminal conviction recorded.

The t-shirt was forfeited to the Crown.