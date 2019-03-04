Menu
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Man in court over shooting murder

by Aaron Bunch
4th Mar 2019 12:35 PM
A MAN accused of shooting a Brisbane mother-of-two in the head at her semi-rural property has been remanded in custody after briefly facing court.

Stafford Emmerson, 40, of Acacia Ridge faced Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Megan Kirley, 40, on February 9. He did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned.

 

Ms Kirley was found dead by her partner at her Karawatha home.

Police say they are still trying to establish a motive for the crime, but there's nothing to suggest a link between Emmerson and Ms Kirley or her partner.

Emmerson was arrested on Saturday after a tip-off following a public appeal for help to find him. Detectives found him at a house in Regents Park, south of Brisbane.

The matter will return to the same court on April 8.

