Man in court over service station threats and assault

1.35pm: A MAN charged with seriously assaulting a Rockhampton police officer has made his first appearance in court.

Mark William Wessling, 36, has been charged with serious assault police causing bodily harm, public nuisance and two counts of obstruct police after an incident outside Puma Service Station last night.

His lawyer, Miguel Rameriz, advised Wessling would be pleading guilty to all the charges.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were still waiting for victim impact statements.

She said two officers were injured during the incident.

Magistrate Cameron Press set the sentencing down for June 29.

7am: BRANDISHED with a balaclava and waving a stick, a man bolted from police after making threats to people at a Rockhampton service station overnight.

Queensland Police Service officers were called to Puma Service Station on George Street at 6.45pm following reports of a man threatening members of the public.

Wearing a black balaclava, jeans, no shirt and waving around a stick, the man ran from police as they attempted to search him.

In the pursuit, a 43-year-old sergeant officer was struck in the face causing a large cut over the man's eyebrow.

The sergeant's partner, a female senior constable, then deployed capsicum spray and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

The officer received stitches above his right eye but has since been released from hospital.

A 36-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with serious assault police causing bodily harm, public nuisance and two counts of obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow, June 8.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.