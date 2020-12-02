Man in court over violent struggle outside popular bar

The incident occurred outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed

A YOUNG man has faced court after a violent struggle outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar left another man requiring stitches to his right eyebrow.

Aiden John Annetts, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Annetts, the victim and a third unknown male were on the roadway outside the Giddy Goat about 3.30am on October 24 when Annetts ran towards the victim.

Ms King said the victim grabbed Annetts by the arms, preventing him from reaching the other man.

She said Annetts and the victim struggled with each other, holding each other’s arms, before Annetts threw the victim to the ground.

She said they continued to struggle on the roadway until security and patrons intervened and detained Annetts.

She said the victim sustained a cut to his right eyebrow, which required stitches, as well as swelling and a bruise to his right eye and a graze to his right shoulder.

She said Annetts broke free from security but was found by police not long after and arrested.

The court heard Annetts had no criminal history.

Annetts’ defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said it was a drunken night out and her client couldn’t recall what the issue was.

“This was only the second time he had gone out since he turned 18,” she said.

“It is really unlike his character.”

Annetts was ordered to probation for six months with no criminal conviction recorded.