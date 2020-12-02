Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident occurred outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
The incident occurred outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man in court over violent struggle outside popular bar

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has faced court after a violent struggle outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar left another man requiring stitches to his right eyebrow.

Aiden John Annetts, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Annetts, the victim and a third unknown male were on the roadway outside the Giddy Goat about 3.30am on October 24 when Annetts ran towards the victim.

Ms King said the victim grabbed Annetts by the arms, preventing him from reaching the other man.

She said Annetts and the victim struggled with each other, holding each other’s arms, before Annetts threw the victim to the ground.

She said they continued to struggle on the roadway until security and patrons intervened and detained Annetts.

She said the victim sustained a cut to his right eyebrow, which required stitches, as well as swelling and a bruise to his right eye and a graze to his right shoulder.

She said Annetts broke free from security but was found by police not long after and arrested.

The court heard Annetts had no criminal history.

Annetts’ defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said it was a drunken night out and her client couldn’t recall what the issue was.

“This was only the second time he had gone out since he turned 18,” she said.

“It is really unlike his character.”

Annetts was ordered to probation for six months with no criminal conviction recorded.

assault occasioning bodily harm rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQUni student urges region to support vital appeal

        Premium Content CQUni student urges region to support vital appeal

        Education Funds raised will ensure students continue to have access to long-term support to start and stay at university through scholarships.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.

        Drunk stole Uber car in ‘silly and dangerous’ incident

        Premium Content Drunk stole Uber car in ‘silly and dangerous’ incident

        Crime 'You need to do something about your alcohol use before you kill someone'

        LETTERS: Is nagging a form of domestic violence?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Is nagging a form of domestic violence?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.