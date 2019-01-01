Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

1st Jan 2019 7:16 AM
7.15AM: THE Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the cause of the crash that has left a 27-year-old male in a critical condition this morning.

Queensland Police confirmed that the FCU was heading to the scene earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance also confirmed the man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after suffering serious head, chest and pelvis injuries as a result of the crash.

6.30AM: A 27-year-old male is in a critical condition after his car rolled over near Rockhampton early this morning.

Around 5.30am this morning the man dual cab ute reportedly rolled on the Capricorn Highway in a westbound overtaking lane near Stanwell.

The man has been transported to hospital in a critical condition, with reports indicating he sustained an open skull fracture and pelvic fractures the the crash.

The westbound lane of the highway was closed to traffic before 6am, with reports the car is blocking the road.

The eastbound lane is open to traffic at this stage.

All emergency service crews are on scene.

More to come.

