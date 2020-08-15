Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
15th Aug 2020 7:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE:

Police and a Fire Investigation Unit are still investigating possible causes for the fire.

Fire investigators are still at the scene of the incident
Fire investigators are still at the scene of the incident

EARLIER:

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after his caravan went up in flames last night in Bundamba.

Paramedics including Critical Care, High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene of the fire at a property just off Carberry Street in Bundamba just before midnight last night.

Paramedics treated the man for significant burns to his face, chest, back and arms.

The man is now in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Caravan fire Bundamba
Caravan fire Bundamba
bundamba fire caravan fire home fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        Premium Content CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        News Refusing to stoop to the level of his critics, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke is calling out bad behaviour.

        BYTE ME: Computer specs you need to know

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Computer specs you need to know

        Technology Tech guru Bruce Kerr breaks down computer lingo for the average consumer.

        Another political party backs building Gracemere High

        Premium Content Another political party backs building Gracemere High

        News Political parties are jostling to deliver a new high school to Gracemere.

        Cheating allegations during morning wake-up call

        Premium Content Cheating allegations during morning wake-up call

        News ‘You’re not rooting me. You are rooting the whole town.’