Man in cuffs after biting elderly woman in Rocky

A MAN has been taken into custody after assaulting an elderly woman and her assistance dog in Rockhampton this morning.

Queensland Police Service responded to reports of a man who had bitten a woman near Mason St about 9am.

The man reportedly hid in a nearby backyard from police but was caught shortly after.

The woman reportedly suffered cuts and abrasions from the assault and multiple QPS and QAS crews attended the scene.

Reports indicated the man in custody was under the influence of substances.

A woman and her assistance dog have reportedly been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to come.