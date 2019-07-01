Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man in custody after alleged hammer attack

by Grace Mason
1st Jul 2019 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been remanded in custody after he allegedly attacked an Earlville resident with a hammer inside his home, causing serious hand injuries.

It is alleged Jak Lilley, 33, forced his way inside the Casella St home about 11am on June 30 and assaulted the 25-year-old man inside.

He is accused of striking the victim's knuckles several times with the hammer before fleeing the residence.

Police said the pair knew each other.

The younger man sought medical treatment for swelling, bruising and fractures to his hands.

Mr Lilley appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, acts intended to main or disfigure, burglary and making threats.

The court heard police were awaiting the results of DNA and medical testing as part of their case.

Duty solicitor Kellie Walker said he would not be applying for bail.

The case was adjourned to a later date.

arrest assault hammer attack

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Old world skills and crafts on show at Rocky's first Bazaar

    premium_icon Old world skills and crafts on show at Rocky's first Bazaar

    News Photo gallery from the Festival

    • 1st Jul 2019 1:01 PM
    Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    premium_icon Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    Money How to get your money's worth at tax time.

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:24 PM
    RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

    premium_icon RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

    News Sean McDonald will also play in in U18 hockey titles this week

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:07 PM