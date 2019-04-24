Menu
The woman who identified herself as Antonia claimed she was groped by a drunk man at a Melbourne bar. Source: 9 News
‘You can’t touch someone like that’

by Phoebe Loomes
24th Apr 2019 12:26 PM

A man is in custody after allegedly putting his hand up the dress of a woman at a Melbourne bar earlier this year.

The woman, who has identified herself as Antonia, was at a bar at The Esplanade on Saturday, February 23 when she was approached by a man, which prompted her boyfriend to warn him away.

The man then "stumbled away" according to 9 News.

Later, when Antonia, 28, was standing at the bar, the man approached her again and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The attack occurred at about 1am.

"I was facing the bar and all of a sudden I felt a hand up my dress that grabbed me and I turned around and recognised it was the same person from before," Antonia said of the alleged attack.

"I just got really angry. I started screaming at him just saying 'That is not OK. You can't just touch someone like that against their will. My body is my body'."

 

 

 

The woman who identified herself as Antonia was allegedly groped by a drunk man. Source: 9 News
Police released CCTV images of the man they believed to be behind the assault.

Yesterday, a man turned himself in to Victorian Police.

"A 41-year-old man presented himself to a police station this evening in relation to the incident and was subsequently arrested," Victorian Police said in a statement.

Victoria Police said they expect to charge the man with sexual assault.

Antonia, from the US, has called for mandatory ID scanning to be introduced in every Victorian bar, and for all patron's details to be recorded.

