TSS PHOTO: Queensland Police. Generic.
Crime

Man in custody after hit and run on M1

by Talisa Eley
25th Dec 2018 3:10 PM

THE M1 resembled a car park this morning as police arrested a man by the side of the highway after a hit and run this morning.

Police will allege a man was driving "erratically" when he crashed into a second car on the M1 at Coomera near Exit 54 just after 10.30am.

The man drove off, despite blowing one of the tyres on his car, and was caught by police near Exit 66 to Southport and Gaven a short time later.

Southbound motorists were caught in heavy congestion on their way to Christmas lunch as authorities waited for a tow truck to clear the road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man is currently in custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Charges are yet to be laid.

