Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating a suspected arson in Darra on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
Police investigating a suspected arson in Darra on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
Crime

Man in custody after suspected arson attack

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in custody after a suspected arson attack on a house in Brisbane's south in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called just before 4am to reports the top floor a house on Scotts Rd, Darra, was in flames.

A Darra house has been damaged by fire. Arson is suspected. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)
A Darra house has been damaged by fire. Arson is suspected. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

The fire, which was burning through two rooms in the front of the timber house, was put out shortly after.

All occupants of the house were safely evacuated, with paramedics treating two patients for minor injuries on the scene.

Residents and their pets were lucky to be evacuated before the fire took hold. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
Residents and their pets were lucky to be evacuated before the fire took hold. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar

A 40-year-old Inala man was arrested shortly after and taken in for questioning.

He is expected to be charged with arson.

arson evacuation fire

Top Stories

    Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    premium_icon Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    Council News Mr Elliot is the true embodiment of 'pure people power'.

    JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    Crime JM Kelly family tells court they're being "stalked and threatened"

    Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    premium_icon Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    Politics The One Nation Party leader wants to name her State candidates ASAP.

    Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide

    premium_icon Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide

    Health Greater community awareness of the tragedy of suicide is needed.