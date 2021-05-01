Man in hospital after reported electrocution at work

Paramedics responded to reports a man had been electrocuted at a workplace off Handley Drive, Boyne Island, on Friday April 30.

A man is recovering in Gladstone Hospital after reportedly suffering an electric shock while at work on Friday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a workplace off Handley Drive, Boyne Island, at 9.38pm after reports a man in his 40s had suffered an electric shock.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not confirm the identity of the workplace off Handley Drive, Boyne Island.

The Gladstone Observer has contacted Boyne Smelters Limited for a statement to determine if the incident occurred there.