Paramedics responded to reports a man had been electrocuted at a workplace off Handley Drive, Boyne Island, on Friday April 30.
Man in hospital after reported electrocution at work

Rodney Stevens
rodney.stevens@news.com.au
1st May 2021 9:38 AM
A man is recovering in Gladstone Hospital after reportedly suffering an electric shock while at work on Friday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a workplace off Handley Drive, Boyne Island, at 9.38pm after reports a man in his 40s had suffered an electric shock.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not confirm the identity of the workplace off Handley Drive, Boyne Island.

The Gladstone Observer has contacted Boyne Smelters Limited for a statement to determine if the incident occurred there.

