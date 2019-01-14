Man in his 60s charged with arson of Yeppoon home

A 61 year-old man has been charged with after he allegedly set fire to a Yeppoon home on the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a home on Yearsley Grove, Pacific Heights at 10.34pm on Saturday night to reports of the fire.

Police said the house was "not severely damaged”.

The fire was contained to a lower level storage area.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today where the matters were adjourned for a bail address check and a brief of evidence was ordered.

He is due to appear again tomorrow.