Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
FILE Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man in his 60s charged with arson of Yeppoon home

vanessa jarrett
by
14th Jan 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 61 year-old man has been charged with after he allegedly set fire to a Yeppoon home on the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a home on Yearsley Grove, Pacific Heights at 10.34pm on Saturday night to reports of the fire.

Police said the house was "not severely damaged”.

The fire was contained to a lower level storage area.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today where the matters were adjourned for a bail address check and a brief of evidence was ordered.

He is due to appear again tomorrow.

house fire rockhampton magistrates court yeppoon fire yeppoon police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    premium_icon REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    News Schools from across the region have been given rankings out of 100 based on a combination of academic results. Where does your school sit on the list?

    Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    premium_icon Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    News The man had to be airlifted to Brisbane with serious injuries

    CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    premium_icon CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    Business Rockhampton business celebrates 5 years, looks to big future plans

    Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    premium_icon Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    News He believed it would be out of his system by then

    Local Partners