Man in his 70s busted growing marijuana plant in backyard

A MAN in his 70s faced court this week after police found a marijuana plant in his backyard.

Arthur Barry Edward Wood, 77, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count of producing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police executed a search warrant at an address in Park Avenue on September 30 at 2.30pm in relation to drug offences.

Ms Marsden said police found a marijuana plant about 45cm tall in a black pot in the backyard near the stairs.

She said Wood told police he was given the plant about a month ago to look after and knew it was a marijuana plant.

She said he told police he thought he was allowed one plant and did not disclose who gave it to him.

She said the plant was seized and forfeiture was sought.

Wood addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert and said he was “too stupid” to tell the person who gave the plant to him that he didn’t want it.

“I don’t use the stuff,” he said.

Wood was fined $600 with a criminal conviction recorded.

