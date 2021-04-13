Menu
Ambulance generic.
Man in his 70s taken to hospital after being hit by car

Melanie Plane
13th Apr 2021 10:43 AM
LATEST 11.20AM: A man hit by a car in Allenstown Tuesday morning has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man, aged in his 70s, suffered leg injuries and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance.

He was in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

BREAKING 10.40AM: Queensland Ambulance Service crews are responding to a crash in Allenstown.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said initial reports suggest a man has been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Upper Dawson Road and Derby Street.

He said the man, believed to be elderly, has suffered leg injuries and is being treated at the scene by paramedics.

Motorists should avoid the area.

More to come.

