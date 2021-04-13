Man in his 70s taken to hospital after being hit by car

LATEST 11.20AM: A man hit by a car in Allenstown Tuesday morning has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man, aged in his 70s, suffered leg injuries and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance.

He was in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

