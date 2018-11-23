Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ab 83-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at Scarborough.
Ab 83-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at Scarborough.
Crime

Elderly man stabbed in knife-fight

by Erin Smith
23rd Nov 2018 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man and punched a woman during a row north of Brisbane.

Detectives from Redcliffe Criminal Investigation Branch charged an 83-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident at Scarborough, in the Moreton Bay region, on Thursday afternoon.

Police allege that at about 1.35pm, an altercation broke out between Joseph Parris, 71, and an 83-year-old man at an address on Landsborough Avenue.

During the incident, Mr Parris received cuts to his face and forearm from a knife.

Police also allege a 74-year-old woman, who attempted to intervene in the altercation, was punched in the face.

Nell Miller witnessed the attack and has a bruise on her hand after Mr Parris ran into her unit. Pic Mark Cranitch.
Nell Miller witnessed the attack and has a bruise on her hand after Mr Parris ran into her unit. Pic Mark Cranitch.

Mr Parris was taken to hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

The 74-year-old woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

Police have charged an 83-year-old Scarborough man with one count each of attempted murder and serious assault.

The scene of the knife fight. Pic Mark Cranitch.
The scene of the knife fight. Pic Mark Cranitch.

He is expected to appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court later today.

attemped murder editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Fire crews battling blaze at The Caves

    Fire crews battling blaze at The Caves

    Breaking FIRE crews currently attempting to contain fire west of Yeppoon

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:34 PM
    Four debutants in Rocky line-up for weekend's rep clash

    premium_icon Four debutants in Rocky line-up for weekend's rep clash

    Cricket Team to play Central Highlands in opening round of CQ Championships

    Solar farm workers in limbo after contractors collapse

    premium_icon Solar farm workers in limbo after contractors collapse

    Business CQ solar projects among those where work has halted

    Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

    premium_icon Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

    Horses Olivia Raeburn off to a dream start with Tatoi

    Local Partners