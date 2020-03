The incident was reported to be a snake bite to the ankle. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A MAN was taken to hospital out west last night after he was bitten by a snake.

At 9.23pm, paramedics were called to reports of a snake bite in Middlemount.

A man was treated for what was believed to be a snake bite to the ankle.

He was transported to Dysart Hospital in a stable condition.