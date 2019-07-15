Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Machete
Machete Marcelo Braga/elbragon
Crime

Man in hospital after machete attack

by Judith Kerr
15th Jul 2019 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two men, following the alleged armed robbery of a man at Kingston last night.

Police said at 8.15pm, a 37-year-old Crestmead man was running along Juers St when he was approached by two men unknown to him.

They alleged one of the men produced a machete and threatened the 37-year-old, who attempted to run but tripped over, before being punched and hit over the head with the machete.

The two men then allegedly pinned the man to the ground and stole his wallet and mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a head laceration and was transported to the Logan Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene and conducted patrols before charging two men.

A 36-year-old Slacks Creek man and a 23-year-old Slacks Creek man have now each been charged with one count of armed robbery in company using violence.

Both are scheduled to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

beenleigh magistrates court editors picks kingston machete attack

Top Stories

    Is this Queensland’s bravest kid?

    premium_icon Is this Queensland’s bravest kid?

    News Nicholas Daisley’s parents have no doubt he is: “We are OK with him just the way he is, and more importantly he is OK with himself.”

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    News Police stop four Queensland children outside Grafton

    Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    premium_icon Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    Business 'I rely on that money to keep my business going... it's my income'

    COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in court today