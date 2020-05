Paramedics were called to Raglan at 9.05am this morning.

A MAN in his 50s has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Raglan this morning.

Paramedics were called to Langmorn Rd at 9.05am where the man sustained minor injuries to his head and ankle.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.