A MAN was taken to hospital this morning after he was involved in a car crash north of Rockhampton.

At 3.16am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Kunwarara Rd, Canoona.

A man in his late 30s was treated by paramedics at the scene. His injuries are unknown.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.