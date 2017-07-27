Man in hospital after scooter hit by car in Rocky

10.10AM: A MAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a car hit the scooter he was riding this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was transported in a stable condition.

Emergency services at the scene of a scooter crash. Allan Reinikka ROK270717acrash1

9.10AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in Frenchville where it is believe a man riding a scooter has been hit by a car.

Crews are rushing to the intersection of Duthie Ave and Honour St.

Initial reports indicate the man is conscious and breathing.

It's the second crash emergency services have attended this morning.

About 8am, a teenage boy was hit by a truck in North Rockhampton.

