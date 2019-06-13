Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Man in hospital after truck and 4WD collide

Aden Stokes
by
13th Jun 2019 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was transported to hospital after colliding with a truck on the Gregory Highway earlier this morning.

At 9.07am, a four-wheel drive and an oncoming truck side-swiped each other on the highway near Gindie.

The collision caused the car to leave the road and trap a man in his 40's. He was cut from the vehicle with the assistance of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The man suffered minor injuries to his lower limbs and was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary checks.

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Alistair Vagg said this is a good time for everybody to reflect on their own driving habits and make sure they are practicing safe driving techniques.

"No using mobile phones, driving within the speed limit and to the condition of the road, wearing seatbelts properly and adhering to important safety messages put out by other emergency services,” he said.

"We want to see everybody complete their trip safely.”

emerald hospital gindie queensland ambulance service trafffic crash truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Adani groundwater plan approved

    premium_icon Adani groundwater plan approved

    Breaking Adani's final hurdle has been approved with conditions

    Racist attack on service station staff member

    premium_icon Racist attack on service station staff member

    Crime He also stole a State of Origin cap on his way out

    Crisis averted: Football refs will take the field

    premium_icon Crisis averted: Football refs will take the field

    Soccer 'Range of measures' to be implemented to address concerns

    What's on: 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on: 72 hours across the region

    News Find out the hottest events across the weekend