Man in hospital after truck rolls on Bruce Highway

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the truck crash on the Bruce Highway at Bajool. FILE PHOTO

A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a small truck carrying cooking oil rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bajool on Thursday morning.

The truck was travelling southbound towards Gympie when it crashed on the Bruce Highway and Bajool Port Alma Road at 4.07am.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the truck was carrying about 3000 litres of cooking oil.

The spokeswoman said the driver had self-extricated and the truck was righted and removed from the roadway.

The man, who was in his 50s, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with head and shoulder injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one lane of the Bruce Highway had reopened to traffic.

