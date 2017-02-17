Man in hospital after vehicle crashed into tree

1.50pm: A MALE in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a single vehicle crash today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition and transported as a precaution for spinal injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating the crash where the vehicle with a single occupant, a male in his 40s, has struck a tree.

NOON: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in North Rockhampton where a vehicle has crashed into a tree.

It is believed a male in his 20s may have been injured in the crash.

Reports indicate the Queensland Ambulance Service is at the scene.

It is believed the crash is on Lakes Creek Rd near the intersection of Berserker St.