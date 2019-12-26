Man in intensive care after being ‘king hit’ at Rocky pub

A man accused of king-hitting a Rockhampton pub patron has been denied bail.

A man accused of king-hitting a Rockhampton pub patron has been denied bail.

A MAN accused of ­king-hitting another man at a ­Rockhampton pub, putting him in intensive care, has been denied bail.

Brent Bernard Comollatti, 32, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday where he was not required to enter pleas to charges ­including grievous bodily harm.

In opposing bail, police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Comollatti posed a real risk to the safety of others.

She told the court he was also a risk of interfering with witnesses.

“This matter, the ­allegations involve an incident that occurred at Bartlett’s ­Tavern where he has punched or king-hit another person that is known to him,” Ms Marsden said.

She added the victim was knocked out, suffered ­significant head injuries, and had “already spent” four days in intensive care.

Ms Marsden said the ­prosecution case was strong and it involved CCTV footage as well as statements taken from tavern staff who knew Comollatti well.

The prosecutor said other charges Comollatti was facing related to allegations of ­significant violence that were “equally as heinous”.

“The risk and danger to ­others is simply too great,” Ms Marsden said in opposing bail.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow also took into account Comollatti’s 11-page criminal history before refusing bail.

The matters were ­adjourned to February 19.