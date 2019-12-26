Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of king-hitting a Rockhampton pub patron has been denied bail.
A man accused of king-hitting a Rockhampton pub patron has been denied bail.
News

Man in intensive care after being ‘king hit’ at Rocky pub

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of ­king-hitting another man at a ­Rockhampton pub, putting him in intensive care, has been denied bail.

Brent Bernard Comollatti, 32, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday where he was not required to enter pleas to charges ­including grievous bodily harm.

In opposing bail, police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Comollatti posed a real risk to the safety of others.

She told the court he was also a risk of interfering with witnesses.

“This matter, the ­allegations involve an incident that occurred at Bartlett’s ­Tavern where he has punched or king-hit another person that is known to him,” Ms Marsden said.

She added the victim was knocked out, suffered ­significant head injuries, and had “already spent” four days in intensive care.

Ms Marsden said the ­prosecution case was strong and it involved CCTV footage as well as statements taken from tavern staff who knew Comollatti well.

The prosecutor said other charges Comollatti was facing related to allegations of ­significant violence that were “equally as heinous”.

“The risk and danger to ­others is simply too great,” Ms Marsden said in opposing bail.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow also took into account Comollatti’s 11-page criminal history before refusing bail.

The matters were ­adjourned to February 19.

cowards punch tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants open for amounts up to $2000

        premium_icon Grants open for amounts up to $2000

        News A range of prizes on offer for young artists to design artwork which represents the occasion.

        Multiple ambulance crews attending Rocky prison

        premium_icon Multiple ambulance crews attending Rocky prison

        News It is believed at least one patient is affected by methamphetamine

        Cancer Council's top 10 tips for a healthy start to new year

        premium_icon Cancer Council's top 10 tips for a healthy start to new year

        News Make yourself the best New Year’s resolutions for the best start to 2020.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people in court this Boxing Day