Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after an incident with a golf cart at Yeppoon on Saturday afternoon in which he suffered a significant leg injury.
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after an incident with a golf cart at Yeppoon on Saturday afternoon in which he suffered a significant leg injury.
News

Man in Rocky hospital after Yeppoon golf cart incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
27th Feb 2021 5:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday afternoon after suffering a leg injury following a golf cart incident at Yeppoon Golf Club.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an address on Yeppoon Road, at 3.16pm, after reports a man had been involved in an incident involving a golf cart.

“Paramedics treated a man in his 70s at the scene for a significant injury to his leg,” the spokeswoman said.

“He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.”

A spokesman at Yeppoon Golf Club said he could not comment on the incident as it was private information.

gladstone gladstone observer golf cart leg injury queensland ambulance service rockhampton rockhampton hospital yeppoon
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after North Rocky crash

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after North Rocky crash

        News The crash occurred on Clifton Street and Ford Street.

        Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

        Premium Content Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

        Crime A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug...

        Report: CQ property markets set for stability, growth

        Premium Content Report: CQ property markets set for stability, growth

        Property Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald markets are said to be on the rise in 2021.

        Long-serving jockey makes race riding return at Rocky

        Premium Content Long-serving jockey makes race riding return at Rocky

        Horses John Stephens has been off the scene since last June.