Man in Rocky hospital after Yeppoon golf cart incident
A man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday afternoon after suffering a leg injury following a golf cart incident at Yeppoon Golf Club.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an address on Yeppoon Road, at 3.16pm, after reports a man had been involved in an incident involving a golf cart.
“Paramedics treated a man in his 70s at the scene for a significant injury to his leg,” the spokeswoman said.
“He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.”
A spokesman at Yeppoon Golf Club said he could not comment on the incident as it was private information.