Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Man in serious condition after car roll over

Rachel Vercoe
17th Jan 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of car involved in an accident in Bucca on the Mid North Coast has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle which had rolled at the Bucca Road and Wears Road turn off in Bucca.

He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with neck pain, abdominal trauma, cuts and abrasions.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Thursday with emergency services attending the scene.

More Stories

Show More
bucca crash police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Water search scaled back for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Water search scaled back for missing Dysart man

        News Gary Flower is missing at sea after being carried away by a current on Tuesday.

        Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

        premium_icon Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

        News KEVIN, Kev or Kevie - no matter what people called Kevin Lauga, they all called him...

        UPDATE: Bruce Highway clear after Armaguard truck crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bruce Highway clear after Armaguard truck crash

        News The wet weather has caused the truck to end up on its side.

        ‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

        premium_icon ‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

        News A scathing report said then-Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie ignored grant merits...