Generic construction industry worker on ladder inspecting timber frame of house during its construction at Mirvac's Ormiston Springs development at Gordon Street 23 Jan 2002.

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after he fell about five metres from a ladder on Sunday morning.

Paramedics were called to a private residence at Taranganba around 11.30am.

He was treated for a head injury and multiple fractures.

The man was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a serious condition.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Service has been tasked to pick him up from the hospital and take him to Rockhampton Hospital.