Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Man in serious condition after horse fall on CQ property

21st Feb 2019 10:45 AM
11.15AM: THE man injured in a horse fall on a property at Bajool has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man suffered head injuries.

10.40AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports a man was injured in a horse fall on a property south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the 58-year-old man was knocked unconscious for some time after the fall on a property at Bajool.

It is not known how long he was unconscious for or how serious his injuries are.

horse accident queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    • 21st Feb 2019 11:21 AM