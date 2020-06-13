Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross club revved up for return of riders

        premium_icon Motocross club revved up for return of riders

        Sport Action returns to Six Mile Raceway after three-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

        CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        premium_icon CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        Business The Bowen Basin mine was officially opened less than a year ago.

        GALLERY, VIDEO: Rocky’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

        premium_icon GALLERY, VIDEO: Rocky’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

        News ‘I worry about my children every time I’m not around them.’

        Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        premium_icon Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        News Police are asking for motorists who might have witnessed the Friday afternoon...