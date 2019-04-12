Menu
One of the cars involved in a serious crash on Mary Valley Road.
Man in serious condition after Mary Valley Road crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Apr 2019 6:23 PM | Updated: 12th Apr 2019 4:55 AM
A MAN was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under the aid of a critical care paramedic after sustaining severe injuries in a crash on Mary Valley Rd near Amamoor late yesterday afternoon.

The road was blocked to motorists as paramedics and police attended the scene of the two-car crash, which reportedly occurred about 3.30pm.

 

Police remained on scene of a serious two-car crash on Mary Valley Road late yesterday afternoon.
In latest updates a Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesperson said the man, aged in his 50s, had sustained serious injuries to his chest and was being closely monitored on the way to hospital.

The spokesperson said four people had been injured in the crash, with the other three patients all sustaining minor injuries. They were to taken to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions.

The road remained blocked off by police around 6pm yesterday evening, with forensic officers on the scene.

