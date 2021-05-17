Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Skydiving record attempt
News

Man in serious condition after skydiving fall

Nilsson Jones, Shiloh Payne
17th May 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been seriously injured after a skydiving incident northwest of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the Brisbane Valley Highway in Toogoolawah at 11.15am after a trainee skydiver suffered serious injuries following a hard landing with an open parachute.

The man suffered multiple serious injuries including to his pelvis, legs, and arms.

After being treated at the scene the man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The Australian Parachute Federation confirmed the man was a trainee skydiver performing the jump with Skydive Ramblers, Toogoolawah.

This was the man’s 12th jump as part of a routine exercise.

APF Safety & Training Manager Charl Rootman said the APF would investigate the cause of the incident.
“We will look into this, as we do for all incidents” Mr Rootman said.
“Weather, equipment, and human error will all be reviewed as part of the investigation” he said.

The APF administers and regulates sport skydiving in Australia under a Deed of Agreement with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

Originally published as Man in serious condition after skydiving fall

brisbane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ criminal linked to accused money laundering lawyer

        Premium Content CQ criminal linked to accused money laundering lawyer

        Crime A Rockhampton convicted drug trafficker who is linked to accused money laundering Gold Coast lawyer Shaune Irving is waiting on a statement to complete the evidence...

        • 17th May 2021 4:58 PM
        Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

        Premium Content Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

        Community Nine organisations shared $62,921 while an additional $13,800 went toward seven...

        LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Premium Content LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Council News The council is set to vote on a controversial waste management facility between...

        NAMED: 6 players to watch in AFL Capricornia comp

        Premium Content NAMED: 6 players to watch in AFL Capricornia comp

        AFL Yeppoon men, Glenmore women unbeaten after four rounds.