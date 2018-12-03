Man in ‘serious condition’ after stabbing

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed at a Miami address last night

A MAN was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed a number of times at a Gold Coast home last night.

At about 11pm two men at an address in Mountain View Avenue, Miami became involved in a physical altercation with one of the men being in possession of a knife.

As a result of the incident, one of men received a number of stab wounds to his back, stomach and leg.

The injured man was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Police say the two men are known to each other with both men currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.