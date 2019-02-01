Man in serious condition after trucks collide on Yeppoon Rd

A 55-year-old man was trapped inside his truck for two hours yesterday after his truck collided with a fully loaded cattle truck on Yeppoon Rd.

A 55-year-old man was trapped inside his truck for two hours yesterday after his truck collided with a fully loaded cattle truck on Yeppoon Rd. WIN NEWS Rockhampton

6:30AM: THE Yeppoon - Rockhampton Rd was reopened shortly before midnight on Thursday after two trucks collided at the Old Byfield Rd intersection.

A medium-sized flat bed truck collided with a fully loaded cattle truck at about 4.45pm, blocking the busy road for hours.

One 55-year-old man was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man was trapped in his truck for over two hours after the collision and sustained multiple fractures to his leg.

Traffic was back up on the busy road for hours as crews worked to remove the man and clear the scene.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed SES crews were sent to assist with emergency lighting and traffic control were on scene until 11.50pm.

Fire and Rescue crews left the scene shortly before 10pm with QPS and SES on scene to assist with traffic control.

The cattle that were in the truck were reportedly unharmed and were transferred to another vehicle for transportation after the man was freed from the truck.

9PM: A 55-year-old man has been airlifted to the Rockhampton hospital after two trucks collided at the Old Byfield Rd intersection.

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed the man sustained multiple fractures to his leg as a result.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were tasked to the crash shortly after it occurred but weren't able to airlift the man until about 7.30pm.

The man was trapped in his truck for more than two hours while emergency service crews worked to free him.

8.30PM: THE cattle truck involved in the earlier collision at the Old Byfield Rd intersection is being unloaded as the cattle on board are moved to another vehicle.

Almost four hours after a flat-bed truck collided with a fully loaded cattle truck on the busy road crews on scene are working with a transport company to transfer the cattle to a new vehicle for transportation.

A man was airlifted to hospital at about 7.30pm after being stuck in his truck for two hours.

The cattle were reportedly unharmed in the collision.

7.25PM: A MAN who was trapped inside truck after a crash on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd is no longer trapped inside the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed the 55 year-old man was pinned to the vehicle after a medium sized flat bed truck collided with a fully loaded cattle truck.

After working to free the man for a number of hours, emergency services were able to remove the man from the truck.

He is set to be transferred to hospital via the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

QAS said the man was alert and conscious while he was stuck in the vehicle.

The two trucks collided at about 4.45pm on Thursday afternoon, and were blocking the intersection of the Old Byfield Rd.

Traffic was backed up while drivers were diverted to different routes.

Queensland Police have estimated the road will be closed for at least hours to come.

Main Roads has asked drivers to avoid travelling on Yeppoon Rd.

6.15PM: TRAFFIC is blocked on Yeppoon Rd at the intersection of Old Byfield Rd due to a two truck crash.

Department of Main Roads has confirmed Yeppoon Rd is currently closed at the Old Byfield Rd intersections and diversions are in place.

Lengthy delays are expected while emergency services work to free a man trapped in one of the trucks.

Travellers stuck in traffic are reportedly being told the road will be closed for hours and to find an alternative route.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been tasked to airlift the man and is expected to land on Dairy Inn Rd.

5.20PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue will land on Dairy Inn Rd to airlift a man after two trucks collided on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

The crash, which involved a fully loaded cattle truck and a medium-sized flatbed truck carrying a vehicle, occurred at about 4.45pm.

A man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, is currently trapped in one of the trucks and has sustained serious injuries.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after the crash due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

Multiple emergency service crews have responded to the collision, with some working to remove cattle from the area.

Traffic is banked up heading towards Rockhampton and diversions are expected to be put in place.

Initial reports suggest an off duty firefighter and and off duty nurse were on the scene before emergency services could arrive.

4.50PM: MULTIPLE emergency vehicles are responding to a serious truck crash on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

The crash, involving two trucks, is believed to be near the Cawarral turn off near the Old Byfield Rd.

One driver, a 46-year-old male, is trapped from the waist down in one of the trucks.

One truck is a fully-loaded cattle truck and the other is a flat bed truck.

Traffic is already banked up near the Cawarral turn off and diversions are expected to be put in place to redirect traffic back to Yeppoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service has been tasked to the crash as crews work to remove the man from the truck.

More to follow.