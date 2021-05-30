Menu
A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he needed urgent medical attention in Agnes Water on Saturday.
Man in serious condition flown to hospital

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th May 2021 10:28 AM
A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he needed urgent medical attention in Agnes Water on Saturday.

Queensland Ambulance and RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked to a private property near Heights Entrance about noon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a man in a serious medical condition required urgent medical attention.

The man was flown by rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital where he received further treatment for his condition.

