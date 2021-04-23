Menu
Braydn James Mulholland shattered the shopfront glass with a punch. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
News

Man in Strand street fight smashes shop front

Darryn Nufer
23rd Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A man involved in a street fight outside Yeppoon’s Strand Hotel later turned his attention to a nearby business, shattering the shopfront glass with a punch.

Braydn James Mulholland, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises and wilful damage.

The court heard that just after 2am on March 28, police officers were parked in front of The Strand Hotel when they saw Mulholland involved in a verbal altercation with other people.

Mulholland was attempting to fight others, yelling obscenities, and said to one of the people words to the effect of “I’ll knock you the f--- out”.

The court heard Mulholland was assaulted and while police officers were speaking to other people, they heard the sound of glass shattering.

Mulholland, upset at being assaulted, had walked to a nearby business and punched the glass, causing it to shatter.

In court a restitution order was sought for damage caused to the business, totalling $3045.29.

Mulholland, who had no criminal history, told Magistrate Jason Schubert he was incredibly remorseful and embarrassed by his actions.

He said he had “had too much to drink” on the night of the incident.

Mr Schubert moderated Mulholland’s fine to $300 given the full amount of restitution was ordered to be paid.

No conviction was recorded.

braydn james mulholland tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

