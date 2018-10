AN ANIMAL was the cause of a truck roll-over in Central Queensland last night which injured a man.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Bedford Weird Rd around 6.18pm to reports a vehicle roll-over around 25km from Blackwater.

On arrival, crews assessed a man in his 60s who was injured after the truck hit a kangaroo and went into a dry creek bed.

He was taken to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.