Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Man injured after car and bike collide at Rocky intersection

Shayla Bulloch
by
31st Jul 2018 8:46 AM

UPDATE 10am: THE rider of an electric bike suffered some minor cuts and grazes after a collision with a car in Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man was not taken to hospital after the incident that happened around 8.30am.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are on scene where a car and bike collided this morning at a busy North Rockhampton intersection.

Initial reports indicate a man is injured after the collision at the intersection of Kerrigan St and Dean St, near Foodworks.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the busy intersection in Frenchville around 8.30am.

The man is concious and breathing.

car accicent dean st frenchville tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ croc owner takes on police over handgun

    premium_icon CQ croc owner takes on police over handgun

    Crime 'QPS may know a lot about guns but they don't know much about the dangers of dealing with crocodiles'.

    Police give update on hunt for CQ's serial arsonist

    Police give update on hunt for CQ's serial arsonist

    News SUSPICIOUS fire sparks more investigation as police urge for help

    Award-winning steak sliced up at CQ butchers

    premium_icon Award-winning steak sliced up at CQ butchers

    Food & Entertainment SINK your teeth into the grand champion of Beef Australia 2018

    Latest by-election results are ominous tidings for LNP

    premium_icon Latest by-election results are ominous tidings for LNP

    Politics RESULTS in for who CQ would vote for if election was held tomorrow

    Local Partners