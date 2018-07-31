Man injured after car and bike collide at Rocky intersection

UPDATE 10am: THE rider of an electric bike suffered some minor cuts and grazes after a collision with a car in Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man was not taken to hospital after the incident that happened around 8.30am.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are on scene where a car and bike collided this morning at a busy North Rockhampton intersection.

Initial reports indicate a man is injured after the collision at the intersection of Kerrigan St and Dean St, near Foodworks.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the busy intersection in Frenchville around 8.30am.

The man is concious and breathing.