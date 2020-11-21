Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vehicle reportedly crashed into a property at Rockhampton’s north Saturday morning.
A vehicle reportedly crashed into a property at Rockhampton’s north Saturday morning.
News

Man injured after car crashes into North Rocky home

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was this morning taken to hospital after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a North Rockhampton property.

The car reportedly collided with the fence of a Berserker St home at Frenchville around 7am.

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, was assessed on scene by paramedics.
He was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital, suffering both jaw and neck pain.

It is unknown whether any residents were inside the property at the time of the crash.

Police remain on scene as of 9.50am.

berserker st car into house frenchville incident rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trainer, jockey look to build on combined successes

        Premium Content Trainer, jockey look to build on combined successes

        Horses Pair has three genuine winning hopefuls at Rocky race meeting on Sunday.

        • 21st Nov 2020 9:00 AM
        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is national anthem still relevant?

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is national anthem still relevant?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        GARDENING: Flowers everywhere in town

        Premium Content GARDENING: Flowers everywhere in town

        Gardening Gardening guru Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks.

        Teachers lock student in shed as bully launches attack

        Premium Content Teachers lock student in shed as bully launches attack

        News Teen’s father reveals the frightening realities his daughter faces as bullies...