Man injured after car crashes into North Rocky home

A YOUNG man was this morning taken to hospital after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a North Rockhampton property.

The car reportedly collided with the fence of a Berserker St home at Frenchville around 7am.

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, was assessed on scene by paramedics.

He was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital, suffering both jaw and neck pain.

It is unknown whether any residents were inside the property at the time of the crash.

Police remain on scene as of 9.50am.