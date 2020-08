Queensland Ambulance Service was called to assist a man at a Westwood property on Friday afternoon after a car engine fell on his leg.

BREAKING: A man has been injured after a car engine he was working on fell on his leg at a Westwood property this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 1.12pm to attend a private residence.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man in his 20s had suffered a lower leg injury in the accident.

Paramedics were still on scene at 2pm.

