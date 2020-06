QAS is attending the scene after a man fell from a ladder this afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill.

PARAMEDICS are attending the scene of a man who has reportedly fallen from a ladder at his Kawana residence.

It is believed the 52-year-old male was painting his Richardson Rd house before he lost balance and fell around 4ft to the ground.

The incident occurred around 4.50pm this afternoon.

He is described as conscious and alert, however is complaining of neck and back pain.

A second unit has been dispatched to assist workers with the incident.

More to come.