A MAN was taken to hospital after falling through an open hatch on a Cargo Ship yesterday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the scene at Gladstone Anchorage to attend to a man in his 40s suffering head and spinal injuries.

A rescue crewman, critical care paramedic and a doctor helped stabilise the man’s injuries before he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.