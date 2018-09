Dirt road lined with pine trees in Byfield. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

Dirt road lined with pine trees in Byfield. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK030113tkbyfi

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a motorbike crash this morning where a bike reportedly crashed into a cow.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Old Byfield Rd around 9.20am on Sunday to reports a man was injured after his motorbike hit a cow.

The 67-year-old was complaining of back pain after the incident that occurred just before Cobraball Rd.

Injuries to the cow are unknown.

More to come.