A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a ATV accident.
A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a ATV accident. Contributed
News

Man injured, airlifted after ATV accident of rural property

17th May 2019 1:35 PM
A MAN in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a quad bike accident this morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked just after 9am this morning to a quad rollover on a rural property 170kms south west of Rockhampton.

The man had been riding an ATV on the property when it rolled and he sustained a suspected fractured collarbone and ribs as a result.

He was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before the arrival of the Rescue 300, where he was further stabilised by the on board medical crew.

The crew airlifted the man to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

