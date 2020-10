One person was treated at the scene.

A MAN is recovering in hospital after a crash at a busy intersection at Ironpot this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports it was called to the intersection of Yeppoon Road and Dairy Inn Road at 4.09am, after a single vehicle rolled.

A man in his 50s suffered a shoulder injury in the crash.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.