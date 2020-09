A man was injured early this morning after his caravan caught alight in Biloela.

A man was injured early this morning after his caravan caught alight in Biloela.

A MAN has suffered burns to a large portion of his upper-body following an early morning caravan fire at Biloela.

It is understood the male sustained some injuries to both his facial area and arms around 3.42am.

He has since been transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown at this time how the fire occurred.

QFES are currently investigating.